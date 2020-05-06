Aren’t we lucky? It seems strange to think that way in the midst of a global health emergency, but tucked here in our little corner of the world, we are among the lucky ones. Unlike other places, we’ve had time to plan and gather supplies and provide extra training for those who are on the front line of the health crisis. We’ve worked with partners in the county and across our region to make St. Peter as ready as we can be.
But we’re lucky for another reason. Our City Council and Hospital Commission were forward thinking enough to plan for the expansion of River's Edge Hospital, and the 17-bed hospital that was built after the tornado can now handle 25 inpatients.
That expansion project will wrap up this summer, but because it was still under construction, the hospital was able to make some low cost modifications that will go a very long way in keeping any possible COVID-19 patients and the employees that treat them safer. To prepare for a surge in our area, four of the Urgent Care Exam rooms, two trauma bays in the Emergency Department, and three patient rooms have been renovated to provide for a total of nine temporary negative pressure/isolation rooms to be added to the existing four negative pressure rooms, which will help stem the transmission of the virus.
Would this have been possible without the expansion project? Maybe so, but it was done at much less cost because of the project. Even if those rooms are never used for COVID-19, they will be available for any other infectious patient.
While we wait to see if the virus will take hold in our area, the hospital waits patiently for patients to come through the door. People who would normally seek help through Urgent Care or the Emergency Department are staying away, and yet there is need. River's Edge Hospital remains fully staffed and they have taken every precaution to keep you safe.
It is safe to go to the hospital when you need medical assistance, whether it be for a cut on the finger, a heart attack or even COVID-19. If you are sick and need medical help, please don’t hesitate in going to River's Edge Hospital. It is our community hospital and every member of the staff wants to help keep you safe and healthy.
If you have questions and need treatment of any kind, please don’t hesitate to call the hospital at 931-2200. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they will meet you at the door and do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe.
We are luckier than we know. Do you need help? Does quality health care matter to you? It makes me wonder…