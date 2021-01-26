Swan Lake is the biggest prairie pothole in the world. Its not deep, but its surface area is not matched in size till you get way down to Lake Pontchartrain by New Orleans. Swan and other nearby lakes were renowned as a duck hunter’s haven.
Many of you know long-time St. Peter resident Pell Johnson. Pell wrote a marvelous book, Fowl Stories, which extolls the adventures of waterfowl hunting on Swan Lake. Of course, Pell is not the only avid duck hunter out there. I have a couple of other waterfowl stories of duck hunters that did not make it into Pell’s book, maybe for obvious reasons.
They have to do with mobsters who sat in the blinds not just to hunt ducks but to duck the cops for awhile. Hard to believe but I will pass them along.
Another duck hunting lake in the area was Middle Lake, near the city of Nicollet. It was not that hard to get to. One could take a train from St. Paul and either drive or pick up another train that went to the little village of Oshawa. Here you had a hotel/lodge waiting for you.
Talking to the local history buffs at the Oshawa Elevator, I was told that the old hotel, now a remodeled house, had maybe six or seven rooms for the hunters. After dinner and a short night’s rest, you were delivered in the early morning hours to the duck blinds. You could enjoy a weekend of shooting something that didn’t shoot back.
In addition to the hotel hangout, there was another place. This one is on the south shore of the lake and is a far cry from your primitive hunting “shack”. It has three stories, a huge kitchen and living area, and a ballroom on the top level.
I kid you not. Here is a private residence rather isolated on the shore of a shallow, muddy lake that had a spacious dance floor. This can’t be just a duck hunting hangout, can it?
Well, It was for a time. It was built to house hunters but was also an entertainment getaway. Apparently, the hoods had other things in mind than just duck hunting and wanted to spend their time as comfortably as possible. It’s still a nice place.
The closest gas station to fuel the mob’s vehicles for the trip back to St. Paul was Schuck’s Store in the former village of North Star. Art Schuck once told me a fascinating story. Seems like when his father was pumping gas into the hoods’ car, he noticed some other guns among the shotguns on the backseat. He got so nervous and shaken that the gas nozzle popped out, spilling gas all over the side of the car. A hood grabbed Art’s dad and told him that if he ever looked in the car again, he’d lose more than their business.
End of stories.