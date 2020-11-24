Here we go again.
Colder weather and COVID are pairing up to shut down our social lives and cancel our plans to keep our community safe. This new wave of cancellations can be especially hard on young people and can cause significant disappointment, even feelings of grief. Cancellations of big events like in-person school, holidays with extended family, and youth activities are disappointing and disruptive. But even seemingly small things, like not being able to hug friends or eat out at a restaurant, can result in similar feelings.
Prolonged loss and grief can have negative effects on our mental and physical health. For youth, this is compounded as they miss out on developmental and cultural milestones, and they may not have the skills or life experience to cope well with loss. Caring adults must take this issue seriously and help youth process what is going on. Here’s how:
First, recognize and address youths’ feelings as true grief, as well as ambiguous loss, a term coined by University of Minnesota professor Pauline Boss to describe losses that are not easily defined. Feelings about small losses, especially those that are mounting and ongoing during a prolonged world pandemic, need attention to heal.
Acknowledge feelings. Yours and theirs. Encourage youth to express their feelings and physical sensations that come with the loss of the activity. People experience disappointment in many different ways including anger, frustration, indifference, sadness, and crying. Dealing with our own negative emotions and those of people we care about--especially youth--requires skill, patience, and practice. This act of acknowledging losses and talking through them is an important first step to moving forward, but we all too often skip over this step. We may feel nervous to address something that feels hard, negative or too “heavy,” but imagine how the unshared answers feel to a child.
Deeply listening is one way to accept and respect negative feelings. By listening--instead of denying, ignoring, minimizing, or offering advice--we can help to defuse the intensity of the emotions for others. Practice saying “tell me more.” Refrain from making it better or attempting to shift someone’s perspective.
Encourage youth to stay connected with their peers; this is their natural support group as an adolescent. They need each other.
Practice gratitude. Distinctly different from “looking on the bright side,” gratitude journaling is a simple way to focus on positive thoughts without having to deny difficult or negative feelings.
Be attuned to supporting youth who may not be as socially connected with peers or who may face barriers to connection. Ask them what they need right now and how you might be able to support them.
Healing occurs when a person accepts and moves through the emotions of fear, anger and sadness to integrate a new reality, understanding what has been lost. Once that is done, we can shift our focus to what we can control, such as a project that sparks interest or a service project to help others. If we help our young people to work through these challenges, they will emerge stronger, more resilient and better able to face future challenges.