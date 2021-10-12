What’s on the radar and rearview mirror of the Chamber, you might ask?
We’re looking forward to November Nostalgia, a Chamber campaign designed to celebrate the charm of downtown and all around at the start of the holiday season.
Nov. 6 is a big day, as we’re planning free rides on the horse trolley from 10 a.m. to noon, with loading in the vicinity of Grace and Third streets. You and friends and family members will ponder whether you are together as models for a Norman Rockwell painting or on the set of a Hallmark movie.
St. Peter’s charm, punctuated with history and character, really sets an aesthetic scene for the holidays.
As part of November Nostalgia, which is a project of the Chamber Town Square Committee, we’re asking businesses for the times of their holiday open house and other events. We’ll collect all that information and create a special November Nostalgia calendar to promote to in-towners and out-of-towners. Just email the details to tonya@stpeterchamber.com or edlee@stpeterchamber.com.
We’re always thankful to shoppers, diners and browsers who “discover” St. Peter and make our awesome community their destination.
Thousands of them fell into that category during the past week, as both Girls Night Out and Maker Fair Minnesota offered near perfect weather for shopping, dining and browsing. Girls Night Out, hosted by the Chamber, attracted 466 ladies who collected at least 10 passport stamps to make themselves eligible for the big prize drawing. Each of the 29 businesses participating gave away prizes worth at least $25 each, and the drawing was held last Friday on Facebook Live from the Chamber office.
Maker Fair Minnesota, which has made Nicollet County Fairgrounds their home a couple times before, was once again a magnet for peeps who appreciate handmade, one-of-a-kind, tender-loving-care-infused items. It was fun to eavesdrop on conversations between the vendors and their customers.
Also on the Chamber’s docket: The Diplomats on Tuesday of this week had the great idea of the Chamber of Commerce hosting a Business After Hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Chamber office at 101 S. Front St. We’re brainstorming ideas on how to make this an enjoyable indoor-outdoor opportunity.
Business After Hours events haven’t been happening during the past year or so around here, but we’ve heard that other communities are finding ways to do them. Gearing up for 2022, please telephone or email us to get your business or organization on the docket. BAH happens 4:30 to 6 p.m. every third Tuesday.
There’s always something exciting in the hopper at the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce!