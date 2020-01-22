We need to invest in our state and its assets, and now is a great time to do it through a robust bonding bill.
Interest rates are low, our state has an excellent credit rating, and we have put off some much needed projects in recent years. That’s why I’m in favor of a larger bonding bill that will emphasize clean water, higher education, and local projects. I will be chief authoring proposals for the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, Minnesota State University-Mankato, Caswell Park, and for our ongoing efforts to help clean the Minnesota River.
Some quick background: in non-budget years, the Minnesota Legislature typically focuses on passing a “Bonding Bill” which is most often used for state infrastructure projects. Bonding bills require a two-thirds majority approval for passage, so given the current makeup of our Legislature, final passage requires bipartisan support. The state received over $5 billion in bonding proposals, but a final bill totaling between $1 and $2 billion seems much more likely to earn the required number of votes from the legislature.
The Minnesota Sex Offender Program at the state security hospital in St. Peter is an incredibly important asset to our state. That is why I am seeking more than $18 million for the lower campus at the Regional Treatment Center. The money will build an additional residential facility, but will also help make necessary renovations on campus, some of them for safety, including the removal of asbestos and replacing old doors and windows. I have this as one of my top priorities for 2019.
We need to preserve water quality in the district, and I have two different bonding projects that will address this need. The first is focused on improving water quality along the Minnesota River in Mankato. Timing is crucial for this bill as we risk damage to a city of Mankato well — and therefore a large part of the clean water supply — if we delay action. The second bill would aim to reduce erosion in the Minnesota River-Mankato watershed, including rejuvenating swampland. Both bills would require non-state funding matches.
Minnesota State University: Mankato has a bonding request that I will be carrying for renovations for Armstrong Hall. For any university campus it is important to provide continual, consistent building maintenance and improvements. As with recent additions to MSU through the bonding bill, our campus is going to continue attracting waves of young students. These students are key for our local economy and our future regional workforce.
The last bonding project I will be advocating for is the indoor recreational facility in North Mankato. This new facility in North Mankato would provide a year-round option for residents and athletes to participate in sports and stay active. Another benefit of having the facility is the pull of people from nearby communities, helping local businesses. Having been a huge proponent of youth athletics, I think this would be a terrific amenity for the city of North Mankato.
Just like a family needs to invest in a home, or a business needs to invest in its building, Minnesota needs to invest in itself, and given the circumstances, there is no time like the present.