To editor:
On a dreary wet Saturday, I finished my workout at Cornerstone Wellness and Fitness Center only to discover the car would not start when I came outside. I decided to walk home. However, Judy Moore observed the situation, telling me her employee [Don, I think it was] had a car starter.
He soon appeared, hooked up the car starter to the car juand … WaLah! the car started right away. I love living and shopping in St. Peter where the business people are so friendly and helpful … sort of makes up for our long winters, right?
Betsy Benner
St Peter