An unusual autumn has given area gardeners a bit more time to prepare their flowering areas for winter; raking, spading, adding bulbs, mulching …all the tasks that go into a spectacular display for spring season 2022.
As one of many green-thumbers about Le Sueur, our heroine pays special attention to each species of perennial she cares for, in fact, the person of whom we write has two green thumbs and a master’s degree in garden technology without flaunting a diploma. She knows the value of removing old flower blooms and mulching tender flower varieties. As she lovingly went about last minute tidying the first week in November, she came upon an unusual and unfamiliar wisp of a deceased bird. In that it had recently met its fate, she preserved it and made contact with us.
The wee feathered creature was lying among the leaves; brown upper parts, light spotting on the wings, white neckpiece where one might wear a pearl…in fact the bird looked like and was about the size of a dead maple leaf. Its slightly curved beak indicated that it might use such a utensil for garnering insect eggs and larvae from ‘neath tree bark. This was a first encounter with one of our favorite birds, the Little Brown Creeper, for this elderly gardener and nature enthusiast.
Had the tiny bird survived, the astute spotter would have observed it in a tree next door at the bird feeder near her home of hospitality. Due to its size, sparrows, woodpeckers, blue-jays and a host of others would have intimidated the tiny critter.
It goes quietly about its business, chowing down on insects in season, and in autumn and winter, preferring sunflower chips, suet composed of berries, topped off by peanut butter and other bird delights. In that said bird is often found in very tall trees, and most of the species spend their summer in coniferous forests to the north, few humans observe this bird in their lifetimes, and especially in autumn. However, there is a sure way to attract the feathered friend if your abode has trees about it.
A tip. Should you have a tree close to your bird feeding station, rub pure suet at the base of the tree … tiny little crumbles. The wee one will alight at the base of the tree, find the crumbs, then spiral its way around and UP the tree trunk.
“UP” is the key word, as while white breasted nuthatches come down a tree, Little Brown Creepers circle up the tree, poking that little curved beak under the bark where other birds might be oblivious to an insect feast. Some folks would identify the creeper as a woodpecker.
They are not, that beak is not meant for pecking! To top it all off, for we elders with limited auditory perception, this bird’s vocalizing is a high waver note, a tiny high-pitched whisper.
We’ve never heard the creeper’s call, and have observed perhaps 10 in our lifetime. Thus, we thank Marilyn Wells of Le Sueur for the grand contribution to our lives, and to the educational opportunities presented to elementary school children, as the bird is now preserved and licensed for others to view.
"Hey! There’s a crew of crows east of Le Sueur the likes of which I’ve never seen before.” Excitement fairly burst from the telephone, beckoning us east on Hwy 26 past the LS-H High School about 2 miles, and surely, back and forth across the tree tops, not certain as to whence they were coming or going, fanned a “murder” of crows!
First, they zoomed south, then back north. Counting 96 time and again, we had no clue as to their activity. Calling upon a friend naturalist, we were informed that it was probably a ‘staging area’ for the birds, that soon they’d head out to join others, and that thousands might soon join the ‘murder’ and migrate south.
As everyone knows, small groups of crows stay the winter. The night after the ‘murder,’ same station, same time, not a single crow. Go figure!