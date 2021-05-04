Technology has in many ways made our day-to-day lives easier. We have mini-computers in our pockets that are able to call, text, or search the world for anything you can imagine. They are also cameras, able to take pictures anytime at anyplace, and send the pictures instantly across the world.
Unfortunately, it has also made it easier to send and receive sexually explicit photos, often referred to as “sexting”.
Sexting is more common among teenagers and young adults. Teenagers tend to think of sexting as flirty and fun. Teenagers do not see the dangers of sexting. They may see it as a way to prove they are committed in the relationship. Other times, the sender may feel pressured or coerced into sending it by their partner. They may believe that the person they are sending the photo to will delete it right away, and more often naively believe the receiver will not share it with anybody else.
However, it is out of the sender’s control once the sender puts a picture or video out in the digital world. The person who received the photo can show it to their friends, and they can save or screenshot the photo and send it to others, who could share it with others, and so on. The receiver could also threaten to share the picture unless they receive more photos, or they could threaten use it as leverage in the event of a breakup. This is called “sextortion."
When these images are shared, they can have devastating effects on the sender. Once released into the digital world, authorities do not always have a mechanism to recall or fully remove the pictures from all sources. It does not matter if the pictures were shared with individuals the sender knows or with strangers. Often, we see the images shared across a school body. The subject of the picture may then be cyberbullied and harassed. The sender can feel embarrassment or humiliation that their private images were shared. They may experience anxiety and depression, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or have suicidal thoughts.
No parent wants to think about his or her child sexting. It does happen and it happens more than most parents realize. Talking to your children about sexting may feel uncomfortable, and they may respond with typical teenage attitude. However, parents need to keep the lines of communication open with their children about the dangers of sexting and sharing intimate photographs. One important question for parents to ask children: If someone is asking you to share a photograph, would you be OK with a parent or grandparent seeing it? Help your child to understand the long-term impact of sending intimate pictures. Monitor your child’s phone and social media accounts.
If your child has been a victim of sexting, sextortion or cyberbullying, please contact your local law enforcement agency. For more information and support, visit the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative at cybercivilrights.org, or the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force at icactaskforc.org. In addition to providing support, needhelpnow.ca may be able to help erase images if a picture is exposed. The more we talk about the dangers and consequences of sexting to our children, the more these situations can be prevented.