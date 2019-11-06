The other day I spotted one of the kids dropping off a paper in our neighborhood. It reminded me of the time when I asked my wife to come on the paper delivery route about five years ago. Big romantic that I am, I invited the love of my life, my wife Ytive, on the paper route I shared with our boys. It was a nice evening and I thought we could walk and visit and maybe she would carry some of the papers — after all, I am a big romantic.
Anyway, as I was walking a block ahead just pounding out the route like usual, my wife had stopped to visit with one of our great neighbors. When we got back together, she said, “Isn’t there a more efficient way to do this?” I responded loudly, but only in my head because I am not dumb, that we have only had this route for eight years and we have tried all kinds of ways, backwards, forwards, rubber bands, bags, skating, biking, running you name it, we tried it.
So … the answer that came from my mouth was “What …you come on part of the route, one time for about 15 minutes and you are questioning efficiency? It is so great you care.” It took me a while but as soon as I got over the pure audacity of the question, I started to think a fresh pair for eyes on the route might be good thing. A bit of self and outside analysis is a good thing from time to time.
I think that is true in city operations as well. It is generally bad to do things “this way” because we always do it “this way”. We are working to experiment a bit with how we handle food waste, saving energy with additional sustainability efforts, operational standards, recycling, and even how we hire and train people. The list of areas where we continue to try new things is not short. So as we try new things, make changes to old things and experiment, please hang with us and know that we are open to ideas. We know that as we gain a new perspective we might need to change some more.
Now back to the paper route … Did I change how I deliver those papers? Officially, I said “No, not at all!” but a few tweaks might have happened from time to time … after all, I am a romantic.