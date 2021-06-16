The 2020-21 school year was an exciting and challenging time for educational technology.
Without warning last spring, our district had to figure out how to provide over 2100 students and their families with the technical resources to keep learning. The IT department, local principals, and leadership teams diligently formed a plan to determine what students and families needed. Distribution was a challenge, as well as teaching new technology to families. However, the biggest challenge was simply keeping students engaged and learning.
Throughout the school year, we used technology in new ways to support learning and provide stability for our students and teachers during a tumultuous year.
Being a part of a school means being a part of a larger community; last year, we found ways to continue this, even when we weren’t able to be together in person. While connecting on a Google Meet could never replace the forming of relationships in person, we found it possible to maintain and build our school community through online connections. When meaningful learning took place online and through video conferencing, teachers found creative ways to connect with students. These daily connections through Google Meets provided stability and routine when things in the world were so uncertain.
“Learning Matters” has been the vision for St. Peter Schools for many years, and finding new ways to achieve that vision has never been more critical than this past year. We all realized how many things we take for granted when we are together in person, simple things like collecting student work for grading and providing feedback. Teachers and students had to go back to the basics of teaching and learning and find new ways to motivate, challenge, assess, and provide feedback to students in new creative ways. Technology and technology tools played a key role in rising to meet those challenges. Seeing so much innovation and the work that teachers and families put into making learning successful was truly inspirational. Families became more engaged, and students became more appreciative of the little things that make Saint Peter a wonderful place to attend school.
While we faced many new challenges, the school year has passed quickly. We must reflect on what we’ve learned and accomplished to build on the success we experienced with technology and continue to make improvements for the coming year. We will continue to provide all students with devices to facilitate their learning and work to get all families a quality internet connection. Technology has taken us this year beyond our expectations.
Building strong school communities and positive relationships between teachers and students to continue motivating them to learn are the essential things we’ll focus on going forward — even when the world throws us a curveball.