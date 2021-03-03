St. Paul continues to buzz with the latest COVID-19 updates. There are so many promising signs ahead of us.
Cases continue to fall, and more Minnesotans are getting vaccinated. Long-term care facilities are loosening restrictions on visitors, and along with a decrease in the number of COVID cases, deaths are down to single digits. I know health care providers in Nicollet County have been working hard to get vaccines out, and I want to thank them for all their efforts on behalf of our community.
Minnesotans can sign up for the Vaccine Connector at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector to stay informed on their eligibility and vaccine opportunities. Improvements in the rollout need to be made as many are finding that getting a vaccine is complicated, complex, and personally invasive. Know if you do not wish to answer some of the questions in the Vaccine Connector you may choose “Prefer Not to Answer.”
A few weeks ago, Gov. Tim Walz set the expectation that all children should return to some form of in-person learning by March 8. The science and data show that schools can be safe places for both students and teachers. The CDC Director stated numerous times that teachers do not need to be fully vaccinated before returning to the classroom. Gov. Walz’s own numbers show that transmission to teachers is nearly zero.
Our school board members, administrators, teachers, and parents have worked hard to get our children safely back in school. This pandemic has taken an enormous toll on our students’ mental health, social wellbeing, and academic achievement. They need to be back in the classroom, and I am proud that our communities have found ways to safely achieve this.
Just Friday, we received promising news that Minnesota’s economy is improving. Minnesota Office of Management and Budget released a new budget forecast that showed a $1.6 billion surplus. With such a promising economic outlook, we should not do anything to jeopardize Minnesota’s recovery. Reopening our businesses is a necessary step to move us forward and effectively recover from this pandemic. Businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry, are struggling to survive under executive orders.
There is no reason to continue pushing harmful tax hikes with this surplus and a budget reserve of more than $2 billion. Government needs to provide a plan to reopen our economy so our businesses can bounce back from a difficult year. Raising taxes would do the opposite of that. Additional steps should be taken to help families and businesses who are still hurting from the shutdowns over the past year, including exempting PPP loans from state taxes.
On Thursday, the Property Tax Division will hold a hearing on my bill HF 494. This legislation would allow a local election to approve, or not, a local sales tax increase to fund a new fire hall. Community leaders will provide testimony. To find more information on this hearing, visit house.leg.state.mn.us/committees/home/92027.
There is so much hope as we enter spring. Let’s all keep doing our part to end this pandemic.