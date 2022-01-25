If you live or work with kids, you know the answer. COVID has been hard on them. It has caused repeated disappointment, stress, and feelings of loss and grief. If we want to help youth come through this pandemic thriving, we cannot just live through COVID with them. We must guide them through it. Here's how caring adults can help youth process what is going on:
Every day:
Keep kids connected with their peers. This is their natural support group as an adolescent. They need each other. Be attuned to supporting youth who may not be as socially connected with peers or who may face barriers to connection.
Talk about how temporary this is. Young people don't necessarily have the perspective that things change and it will get better. These words helped Nicollet 4-H'er Megan Soost: "One day you will tell your story of how you've overcome what you are going through now and it will be part of someone's survival guide." and "Challenges are what makes life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."
Practice gratitude. The best question to ask youth every day: "What are you grateful for and how does that thing make you feel?" It triggers their brain to be happier and it focuses on positive thoughts without having to deny difficult or negative feelings.
“We can do hard things.” This statement empowers youth. And, when you remember hard things you’ve done before, it builds resilience. As Katelyn Soost, Nicollet 4-H'er, reflects "It felt hard but looking back those were also some of the best times and days!"
When big feelings come….
Recognize and address youths’ feelings (and your own) as true grief. Cancellations are disappointing and disruptive, but youth also need time to process minor changes like rescheduling, COVID testing, temporary quarantines and ambiguous feelings like “it’s just not the same.”
Acknowledge your feelings. What are you doing to take care of yourself? You will serve youth better if you address your own feelings of loss, stress, and big emotions.
Acknowledge their feelings. Encourage youth to express their feelings and physical sensations they are feeling. This act of acknowledging is an important first step to moving forward so don’t skip it!
Get good with big feelings. Dealing with negative emotions requires skill, patience, and practice. People experience disappointment in many different ways: anger, frustration, indifference, sadness, crying. Children especially (and some adults, too) do not yet know how to regulate feelings, so their reactions may seem intense or heavy to you. But emotions like stress, fear, anxiety, and anger don’t just go away on their own. Expressing them is an essential step to regulating them.
Just Listen. Don’t deny, ignore, minimize, or offer advice. Listening is what defuses the intensity of the emotions for others. Practice saying “tell me more.”
Shift the focus. Once fear, anger and sadness have been acknowledged and expressed, shift to what we can control, such as homework, activities, or making a plan. 4-H volunteer Linda Beranek reminds her kids, “when you can't control what's happening, challenge yourself to control the way you respond to what's happening. That's where the power is.”
If we help our young people to work through these challenges, they will emerge stronger, more resilient and better able to face future challenges.