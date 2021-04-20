It’s spring, a time when we tend to think about planting something, but where?
If it is vegetables you desire, you will need a space that gets at least six hours of full sun or more. Begin by tilling up the soil adding compost that will help retain moisture. Do research on which vegetables can be planted now in April (radishes, lettuce, spinach, etc). Read on the seed packets the times suggested for this area of Minnesota to plant other vegetables. You might want to try some straw bale planting. Tomatoes, peppers, or potatoes have been done this way successfully. Preserving and canning is an art worth pursuing as your vegetables and fruits mature. Plan for it.
If it’s flowers you prefer, there are many ways to accomplish that. Research them also as to the amount of sun needed to get blooms. Flowers can be planted by seed or purchasing plants at the local nursery. They can be planted directly in soil prepared with compost, placing them in standing or hanging pots.
Potted plants will require more moisture especially in the hottest days of summer. I have better outcomes where my flowers get 6 hours of full sun, but also receive some shade hours during the day. I especially like to take my houseplants outside, placing them in shaded areas of the deck. They tend to like the Minnesota humidity and duplicate in size over their months spent outside.
If you have no area conducive to growing plants, you might consider volunteering some time for others. Many independent living facilities have raised garden beds for their residents who might welcome your assistance. Oftentimes the city parks have needs for gardening volunteers. Check with your city. It gives opportunity to get your hands in the soil and enjoy the accomplishments of your efforts.
Remember the Nicollet County Fair, which is celebrating 150 years here in Nicollet County. Plan to grow something that can be shared and exhibited in the Open Class Division. Having never done that previously in my lifetime, a few years back I simply took in one stem of gladiolus in a vase. It had a unique color pattern and was healthy and strong. To my delight, I got a blue ribbon and first in its class. You can bring in something of your growing efforts and share it at the fair too!
Growing plants can be relaxing and rewarding. Oftentimes individuals walking by my front yard garden bed will comment on how nice it looks and how much work it must be for me. I always comment back, “I’m not working. I’m playing in my garden.”
So just “grow where you are planted!”