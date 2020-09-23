Like you, I’m kind of tired of being part of a major historical event.
Our museums have been closed since March 16, and we’re still working remotely. While it would be so much easier to be in the museum, we’ve adapted well given the circumstances. It’s now very much business as usual — just from home in yoga pants. The staff, board, committees and I continue to keep the day-to-day Society business running smoothly while planning and hoping for the future.
Despite a spring and summer without programs, we’re happy to announce a slate of fall events.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” happens on Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
Journey back more than 160 years to meet some of the pioneer citizens of Traverse des Sioux. On a lantern guided walk, meet spirits along the way, telling stories about their lives and experiences at this place.
Along the shadowy trail, you’ll meet spirits such as Methodist preacher, salesman, and author Edward Eggleston; the Great Spirit Woman Nancy Eastman; fur trader Joseph LaFramboise; and a missionary, teacher, and linguist Stephen Riggs.
“Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse des Sioux” is appropriate for children as well as adults. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 8+, and $20 for families. Nicollet County and Minnesota Historical Society members receive a 20% discount.
Registration and advanced ticket purchases are required. Group sizes are up to 4 people of your choosing or a family of up to six. Reservations can be made by contacting 507-934-2160 or events@nchsmn.org. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. with the last departing at 8:00 p.m. This program takes place outdoors, so please dress accordingly.
NCHS has partnered with Rethos: Places Reimagined to co-host a series of virtual building rehab workshops at the E. St. Julien Cox House. The upcoming “Live From the Cox House” series is designed for any property owner interested in boosting their rehab and maintenance skills.
Throughout three webinars, historic preservation specialist Laura Leppink will teach students about making a conditions assessment, drafting a maintenance plan, and tackling basic window and wood rot repairs. The webinar series will use Zoom to share videos from the Cox House and host live Q&A sessions with Laura.
More information about “Live From the Cox House,” including how to register, can be found on our website.
Speaking of our website, if you haven’t toured it in a while, you’re in for a surprise. We revamped it earlier this summer to include some great new content such as blog posts, collections highlights, and online exhibits. The entire research section is growing as well, with lots of resources for genealogists. Check it out at nchsmn.org.
Lastly, I want to express how grateful we are from the bottom of our hearts for the continued support from our members, friends, and the community.
For more information about the Nicollet County Historical Society, please visit our website nchsmn.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.