To the editor:
One of the many reasons people choose to live in St. Peter is the strong sense of community and safety. Central to preserving these values is an empathetic, responsive, and well-trained police force.
According to their website, the Saint Peter Police Department (SPPD) believes it is their “primary responsibility to protect human life and dignity above all else.” They also state, “We are accountable to each other and the people we serve, and recognize that we are responsible for our actions.” Respect and responsibility are values shared by townies, Gusties, and everyone in St. Peter.
That is why many of us are disappointed by SPPD’s Nov. 25 Facebook post, expressing their wish that community members “will be able to gather with their loved ones” as the pilgrims gathered on the first Thanksgiving, despite the fact “over half the pilgrims died the first year.” To me, this post was disrespectful toward those who have suffered or died from COVID-19 and their loved ones. After receiving feedback in the comments, SPPD edited their message twice but did not acknowledge their mistake or take responsibility for the initial message (as of Nov. 28).
Violent criminals are not the only threats to human life and dignity from which our police protect us. The post seemingly encouraged people to gather for Thanksgiving, despite the governor’s restrictions and surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Over 6,500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nicollet, Le Sueur, and Blue Earth counties. At least 54 people have died in those counties since March 20, leaving an empty seat at their families’ holiday tables.
All of us must make difficult decisions this holiday season. We are all struggling to find a balance between safety and tradition.
In order to truly protect human life and dignity above all else, SPPD must address the pandemic with the same concern as any other threat to the community. A police department that is truly accountable to the people they serve will acknowledge and accept responsibility for their errors, especially when those errors violate the spirit and letter of their mission to “provide services with integrity and dedication, to preserve life, to enforce the law, and to work in partnerships with the community to enhance the quality of life in the City of Saint Peter.” This work begins with a public statement that acknowledges the mistake and encourages safe practices during this holiday season amidst the deadly pandemic.
Cimarron Burt
St. Peter