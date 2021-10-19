To the editor:
I am excited to support Dustin Sharstrom in his bid to become a member of the St. Peter City Council and represent us in the South Ward.
I have known Mr. Sharstrom both as a colleague, political advocate and as a teacher of my children for five years and have been impressed by his commitment to our students through his work in and out of the classroom at Saint Peter Middle School and his integrity as a person. He has a strong background in economics, government and history which I think will serve the community well when he is elected.
I know that he is passionate about representing the entire community, not just those that vote for him. He is committed to helping our city face some major challenges as we continue to grow such as increasing the availability of housing and making sure that all feel welcome in joining our community.
I hope my neighbors in the South Ward take the time to vote on Nov. 2 and when they do, I can’t think of a better City Council candidate they could vote for than Dustin Sharstrom.
Christopher Harmes
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.