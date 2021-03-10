Well, this pandemic has persisted now for a year.
Kudos to the businesses and organizations of St. Peter for creatively adapting to the sagging economy.
There’s reason to believe brighter days are ahead. All kinds of thanks go out to the customers from near and far who have gone out of their way to support our friends in every sector who sell products and services.
Here are a few strategies the St. Peter Chamber continues to shout out:
Managing Chamber Bucks, which work like gift cards, can be spent and redeemed locally. We’ve sold more than $4,000 and redeemed close to that figure.
Organizing the St. Patrick’s Decorating Contest, with prizes, to help attract customers and unite employees who can have fun decorating together.
Doing short, live interviews on social media with businesses that have new managers or renovations to show.
Regularly updating the Member Directory on the Chamber website, which includes a page for each business with an “about” section, address, contact information, history snippet, links to social media and a picture.
Tending to the website’s “Enjoy Your Restaurants” button, which provides potential customers with instant options and ordering ease.
Working with an intern posting on stpeterchamber.com’s calendar that shares information on events we know are happening relatively safely.
Continuing with the website’s “Covid Updates” button that guides users to resources and businesses’ messages.
Utilizing social media by, when a business posts a special or open house, sharing it with the 2,500 Chamber social media followers.
Guiding businesses to loans and grants by partnering with providers.
Supporting events like Polar Plunge, MarketFest, Blues Fest and Luck of the Irish by fielding phone calls, e-mails and social media messages to get question-askers in contact with the organizers.
Hosting an event or two, such as the Winterfest Medallion Hunt and Chamber golf tournament, and others as more openness results from vaccines, warmer weather, and stop-the-spread measures.
Providing referrals when potential customers contact us by phone or e-mail, or when we see social media threads asking for recommendations.
Guiding businesses to paths to selling products and services online in addition to their traditional bricks and mortar methods.
Greeting tourists to the Pearly Gates and tourism office by providing informational maps and visitor guides.
Welcoming new homeowners to town with “You’re Home in St. Peter” canvass bags stuffed with coupons.
Mailing Chamber door decals, which serve as a constant communicator that this business is committed to working together to promote and connect the community with stimulating the local economy and pulling in the same direction to enhance quality of life here.
These are a few Chamber strategies that are top of mind. We have several other projects and programs in the works to promote businesses and connect team members. Most of all, it’s your efforts and support that make St. Peter stand out as one of the best!