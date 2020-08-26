Think globally, act locally. It’s a phrase that applies so well to the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners in Nicollet County.
They’re the University of Minnesota on the ground — often literally — delivering science-based practices to our communities. As volunteers, master gardeners learn not only from scientific research, but from one another and the communities they serve.
Many are familiar with Extension master gardeners as reliable resources for questions about flowers or grass, because horticulture skills are a cornerstone of our work, but did you know that master gardeners also focus on local foods and sustainability? Or that they teach about practices that restore Minnesota’s native prairies and protect our precious water? Or, by volunteering as a Master Gardener gives people a chance to spread their wings in photography, writing, community speaking and more?
There’s a lot in the master gardener program that helps people learn, grow and share. Do you love nature and green spaces, like learning new things, and want to give back to your community? Why not become a master gardener volunteer? Don’t be frightened! You don’t need a master’s degree — just a passion for volunteering in your community.
Nicollet County Extension master gardeners are located throughout the community, sharing their horticultural expertise with the public and municipalities alike. From leading gardening hands-on activities with local youth programs to collaborating with city staff on park rejuvenation, these volunteers help make Nicollet County and its residents a happy and healthy place to reside.
About 2,400 Extension master gardeners volunteer across Minnesota, but like a caterpillar morphing into a butterfly, it’s a process to become one.
Are you interested? Here’s how it’s done:
1. Be selected by your county’s Extension Master Gardener program for an internship. Applications are due Oct. 1.
2. Complete the Master Gardener online core course. Core course topics include soils, trees, lawn care, weeds, fruits and vegetables, and pest management.
3. Share the wonders of gardening as an intern volunteering for 50 hours, while learning alongside an experienced mentor.
4. Celebrate! Start the next calendar year as an active Master Gardener volunteer in your community.
5. Volunteer at least 25 hours each year and continue your Master Gardener education.
Master Gardeners come from all ages and backgrounds. They’re especially excited to see the new generation of Master Gardeners embracing opportunities with enthusiasm.
Learn more about becoming an Extension Master Gardener by visiting extension.umn.edu/master-gardener. Or call Jason Ertl, Extension educator and Extension master gardener coordinator in Nicollet County, at 507-934-7828. Applications will be accepted online until Oct. 1.
Come learn, grow and share with us.