While Le Sueur’s Doris Winter was admiring her beautifully flower-endowed yard — jonquils, tulips, violets, daffodils, etc. — all in full perfume and bloom, she noted a cat off the path, its plume of a tail swaying suspiciously.
The feline was playing with a small something in the grass, patting it back and forth like a badminton shuttlecock. However, the mysterious object of the cat’s disaffection was wee, small, garbed in a fine brownish-black furry coat. Upon Doris’s insistence, the feline gave up its treasure to her gloved hands.
To say “wee” is an understatement, as the quadruped was less than three inches long, counting its tail. Doris knew at once the cat was playing games with a dead critter, as cats are want to do, and she quickly realized it to be a shrew.
The name, ‘shrew,’ is often associated with a nosy, short tempered, aggressive person as in Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” It is not a complimentary title for human nor beast. To be shrewish is to be nosy and unpleasant. Many people are familiar with shrews … swift furry mammals, but usually those having short tails. The bite of a shrew is poisonous, enough only to cause a hurtful swelling on a human, but enough to kill its vertebrate or invertebrate victim.
Many Eastern short-tailed shrews inhabit the lawns and homes of unwitting householders in the Le Sueur County and Nicollet County area, as they tend to dwell in dank grasses, mole tunnels or dark basements where their food usually consists of cellar insects, spiders, earthworms and their ilk. Readers could have that kind of shrew in their lawns, domiciles and stored fish-houses/shacks and never know the little beasts are at work doing what shrews do. The short-tailed shrews are often cannibalistic, eating their own kind, plus chowing down upon a variety of other living and non-living tasty bits.
A number of years ago, during an especially beastly cold winter, white-bellied woods mice would become ensnared in mouse traps set in our feed storage hut while in the snares. It was only whereupon a shrew was found partially eaten, that we realized other shrews were feasting upon their dead comrades! But the shrew of the kind the ‘lawn cat’ was playing footsie with was of another species. Why ‘putzing with,’ rather than ‘eating of?’ Simple. Shrews have a scent gland that gives off an offensive odor. Sir cat would rather play than eat!
Upon consulting works of many researchers and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources , an absolute positive identification did not come forth. We think the wee wonder is a Masked shrew, North American least shrew or American pygmy shrew, probably the former. We call upon our readers for help at 507-665-2658. We must commend and thank Ms. Winters as to her diligent observations of a multitude of Mom Nature’s behaviors and in this case, a miniscule shrew!
Why write about shrews? Simply to sensitize readers to so many opportunities for nature participation at every turn, opportunities such as bird watching and other. Waterfowl passage has almost passed its peak, and local ducks and geese have gotten about their task of building nests, incubating eggs and raising the new generation. In spite of the bitter cold March nights, goslings and ducklings are emerging from marshes in record numbers! Woodland bird migration is at its peak, with warblers, orioles, catbirds, thrashers, thrushes, and many others establishing territories or filling the night skies moving ever northward. Reports of bluebird house nesting or even downy hatches of the same have become frequent. Most everyone who has placed grape jelly or hummingbird feeders outdoors are experiencing vivid colorful activity.
Get your shovel ready to place those tomatoes in the earth! Soon we’ll rejoice in sultry heat.