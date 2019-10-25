To editor:
I am delighted that Shanon Nowell has chosen to run in the Ward 1 special election and endorse her unequivocally. I have had the pleasure of seeing Shanon “in action” as Chair of the Saint Peter Public Library Advisory Board as well as a founding member of the Saint Peter Creative Play Place. Shanon is a collaborative leader who thoughtfully examines issues through research and talking with others.
In her role as Chair on the Saint Peter Public Library Advisory Board (Board member from 2011 through 2016), Shanon was an effective leader, encouraging others to communicate while keeping the board focused and on task.
From 2009-2016, The Creative Play Place benefited from her strong organization skills, her thoughtful and strategic approach to issues, and her commitment to the mission of CPP to offer a free place for children (along with their families) to explore movement and the arts through creative play.
With Shanon's ability to examine issues and build relationships, her strategic thinking, and her personal integrity, Saint Peter is fortunate to have such an energetic, smart, and capable person willing to represent the citizens of Ward 1 in Saint Peter.
Jane Timmerman
St. Peter