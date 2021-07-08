In March 2020, it was hard to think that the coronavirus pandemic would have us social distancing from others, wearing masks and not seeing loved ones for months. Looking back on those months and all we went through seems like years now that the mask mandate and other restrictions have expired for most businesses.
At River’s Edge Hospital, the employees showed strength, resilience and unity during the toughest times of the pandemic. All the while they continued to provide compassionate care to all who came through the doors.
Today, things are getting back to “normal” at River’s Edge Hospital. While there are no longer visitor restrictions, all hospital employees, patients and visitors are required to wear masks inside the hospital. This requirement is based on two factors. One, masks are still required at all health care facilities, and second, it is important to us that our employees, patients and guests remain healthy and safe.
St. Peter and the surrounding communities have been incredibly supportive of River’s Edge Hospital and the employees during the pandemic. We are all thankful and grateful in how the community has taken care of us.
To show our appreciation, the annual Community Appreciation Picnic is returning this summer. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. and plan to join us for a meal, meet our new CEO, Paula Meskan and learn about what’s happening at River’s Edge Hospital.