Instead of telling one another how we feel about masks, let’s change the conversation to our personal protection strategies.
Let’s face it: Everyone interprets “science” and effectiveness of various PPE differently. Getting real here, every person casually or intentionally customizes their own risk tolerance while moving about this mine field of invisible threats.
This should be the lead: The Chamber has launched the “Shop Safely in St. Peter” campaign. We’re spending $10,000 to promote the community thanks to a hopefully impactful grant from city of St. Peter Economic Development Authority and City Council.
We’re saying, "Yes, we do have shoppers and diners downtown and all around, but not quite enough of them. We want more, but not Mall-of-America more."
Remember the Goldilocks story? Not too cold, not too hot, just right? In our case, we want not too few shoppers, not too many, but just the right number, so as to not overwhelm our businesses but rather turn up the revenue spigot just counter-clockwise enough to flow ever-so manageably.
We want this advertising-generated revenue to flow not only to retail and restaurants, but to service and other sectors as well, and of course to Chamber members and non-members. The business community is in it together, whether the times land us in a pandemic or not.
Our “ideal” consumer is a term that is a bit of an opportunity for yet another Goldilocks analogy. We want the consumer who is in the middle — not overly politically anti-mask (for instance) and, for that matter, not overly vocally and adamantly pro-mask.
I like the guy who says, “I’m not sure whether or not masks are totally effective, but, you know what, I’m more than willing to wear one if it might help slow the spread by shortening slip streams and serving as visible reminders to all of us that we’re in a pandemic and shouldn’t let our guard down.”
I like the gal who says, “Hey, I see a citizen acting oblivious to the very real existence of COVID-19, but you know what, I’m not going to lecture or shame that citizen. I am going to go about protecting myself, which partly means avoiding that apparently oblivious citizen like the plague.”
There are cool, creative things happening in St. Peter, and the fact that they are indeed happening suggests attendees, and perhaps others, agree safety is a high priority balanced with accepting we can’t guarantee the evil germ won’t find some of us.
Examples of cool distanced gatherings are the St. Peter Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays along Minnesota Avenue, jazz in the Minnesota Square Park pavilion on Friday nights, golf at Shoreland every day, and the Lions Club meeting in person in the park. Distancing guidelines are in place, and from everything we’ve seen, they are followed and respected in an unspoken mutual agreement that we all want to keep one another safe while taking, hopefully, a calculated risk here or there with seeing friends, embracing community and generally enjoying life.
As we’re saying in the promotion campaign, “Shop Safely in St. Peter! We’ve taken steps to create safer environments for customers and employees. The boutiques, shops, restaurants, stores and other businesses are open and inviting as safety-minded consumers (we should bold that and put it in caps) are seeking positive experiences …”
Protecting yourself means you are simultaneously protecting others.
Come see us in Saint Peter, but do so safely, please, for the sake of yourself and the rest of us.