To the editor:
I’m disappointed that Rep. Jim Hagedorn voted against the Equality Act — a law meant to guarantee that LGBTQ Americans like me have the same opportunities as anyone else for employment, education, and housing. Unlike Minnesota, 27 states still allow anti-LGBTQ discrimination. It hurts to know my congressional representative is fine with my being fired or evicted because of who I am.
Rep. Hagedorn claims the act would “change America as we know it.” Let me tell you about the America that LGBT people know. I spent years hiding part of myself from others for fear of rejection. Nearly 10,000 hate crimes were committed against gay men in the last decade. Whenever I read about another one, I think, “That could be me.” There are places where I’m nervous holding my partner’s hand in public. When choosing a doctor or attorney or real estate agent, I have to do extra research to be sure I can trust them to treat me fairly. Yes, Rep. Hagedorn, I do want to change that America. Wouldn’t anyone with an ounce of compassion?
When I moved to Minnesota 11 years ago, I found a job and a church that embraced me. People have treated my partner and me like any other couple. My neighbors stood up for my right to marry in 2012. Those are the values I associate with southern Minnesota. Kindness. Respect for others. Love of neighbor.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have a representative who shares those values?
Blake Couey
St. Peter