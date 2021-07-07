In early morning and near and after sunset, readers with eyes on the skies notice two species of birds zipping through the heavens. No, you are not watching the few bats remaining in our towns and cities, but sometimes the bats will take flight in evenings after Chimney Swifts drop into chimneys. We are writing of swifts and swallows.
Both species return to Minnesota as soon as insects festoon the air in spring, and most disappear south just before or immediately after the final killing frost of the season, although some swallows migrate southward earlier.
Swallows in our area include barn swallows, which arrived in late April; tree swallows about the same time or even earlier; cliff swallows in mid-May; and a few bank swallows.
Bank swallow numbers have dropped due to the flooding of their homes, nests and nestlings the past two summers. They inhabit the ‘high banks’ along the Minnesota River in addition to cliff surfaces. Cliff swallows are our subject matter in this article, as some are still building nests, others have just hatched their youngsters. Feeding their offspring is the goal at this time, while some earlier hatchlings are darting about experiencing freedom and insect-catching. After examining the girders under six area bridges, we find an extraordinary reproduction of young currently in progress. With a shortage of insects, they face a real challenge.
Le Sueur Hwy. 169 at the Minnesota River bridge contains as many as 5,000 mud cones or mud nests — some used, some being used, some under construction. Due to low water, human vandals have been unable to smash as many adobe homes as usual. Each of these nests is built using small mouthfuls of wet mud stuck together and left to dry. The mud comes from moist earth on a riverbank or water source. Yes, the greatest enemy of this bird is the human killer, throwing objects and even shooting the mud nests, both totally illegal and subject to heavy fines.
Normally, the nests are on bridge structures, but on occasion, in times of flood stage, we’ve found cones plastered on homes and business buildings. The swallows must be flexible to survive. (During a recent Minnesota River flood stage in the area floodplain near Le Sueur, the birds built on a nearby concrete building, attaching their homes to steel girders, and staging on utility lines near Calvary Cemetery.)
While the various swallow species gather zillions of insects close to the earth during the first week of July, high in the sky skim Chimney Swifts. What the swallows miss, the swifts get. Rarely does one see a chimney swift perch, as they are specially adapted for high altitudes, can travel at tremendous speeds, but are much more (in our opinion) adept at twisting, turning, spinning maneuvers than swallows.
Whereas cliff and barn swallows build earthen nests of mud, swifts gather twigs (while in flight) and construct their sturdy nests inside, of course, chimneys, especially old chimneys in older parts of cities and towns. The nest adheres to the wall of a chimney and sticks are held in place by bird saliva. No kidding!
Today’s newly built homes and businesses have no place for swifts to build. Capped chimneys are no substitute for the tree hollows in which they first dwelt in America before settlers arrived, plus airborne chemicals decimate the ranks of the birds. We wonder what effect the heat from the sun on brick chimneys had on nestlings and adult swifts this summer of 2021? Picture the sun beating down on a brick chimney. We think it’s hot!
Chimney swifts begin to gather for their autumn migration in early August and continue into September. You will find the writers of this column observing and counting swifts while sitting under large chimneys in Le Sueur from Aug. 1 on, as the swifts drop by on their way to the Amazon Valley in South America for the winter.
As many as 2,000 swifts dropping by for the night may be viewed at the chimney of St. Anne’s School in Le Sueur and other tall structures during peak migration. This will normally occur at five minutes after sundown and continues for about 10 minutes, depending upon the weather.
We understand that when a new building was being constructed at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, a special aperture was added just for chimney swifts. When old chimneys are demolished, new chimneys, if any, will be capped.
The mysterious bird flies from dawn to dusk without a break each day, skimming the surface of lakes and streams for moisture, eating ‘on the run.’ Doesn’t seem possible does it? But then, Mom Nature has lots for us to discover and appreciate.