St. Peter schools have begun the second semester of the 2021-22 school year. For most of our middle and high school students, this means a fresh start with a new schedule of classes. While COVID continues to affect our schools and our community, we are pleased to be able to continue with in-person learning.
The beginning of the second semester is also when we begin planning for next year.
There are many details involved with planning for a school year, including estimating enrollment projections, budgets, course offerings, registration, schedules, and more. It also includes implementing changes that are determined by the state and federal hovernment. With the legislative session quickly approaching, we are learning more about proposed bills concerning changes in funding, State standards and requirements, and a myriad of other topics.
Each year there are many proposed bills regarding education. Some of them are granted committee hearings and move on to be considered by either the House of Representatives or the Senate. Most successful bills have proposals in both the House and the Senate (known as sister bills). Lobbyists from a multitude of organizations track all of these bills and focus their attention on those most likely to gain approval.
Countless hours of research, testimony, and discussion take place in the Education Finance and Education Policy Committees before a bill is considered for inclusion by the full House or Senate. Unless a representative or senator is on one of those committees, their background knowledge or understanding of a topic may be limited. It is important for lobbyists, educational leaders, and the general public to share their knowledge, reasoning, and their stories with our legislators to help them make solid decisions regarding our schools, our students, and our communities.
Legislative decisions drive changes in our schools on a yearly basis and are part of our planning for the future, but local input is also needed. In the weeks ahead we will begin our strategic planning process. We will soon be announcing a schedule of meetings for families and community members to share their perspectives and visions for the future. Be watching for opportunities to join the conversation.
Your perspective and your voice are important!
Bill Gronseth is the superintendent for St. Peter Public Schools.