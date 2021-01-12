To the editor:
Today we read in the Star Tribune that at the Pro Trump rally in St. Paul Rep. Susan Akland told the crowd she was glad they were unmasked. First, why would Rep. Akland go to a "rally" to protest an election she won? That baffles us.
Second, and more importantly though, we feel it was wrong that Rep. Akland told people she was glad they were not wearing masks! Rep. Akland is a nurse and her husband is a doctor. Medical training and skills are based and rooted in science. Why is she not listening to the top scientists and doctors studying this virus? As a nurse, one wears a mask where there are infectious patients to keep everyone as safe as possible. As a representative, she should help keep her constituents as safe as possible.
There are thousands of doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals in our country that have literally been putting their lives in jeopardy and working tirelessly to care for patients with COVID-19. Some of these people have died or are dying from this virus. They are asking and begging people to wear masks! Do not disrespect these doctors and nurses who are fighting so hard on the front lines.
We sincerely respect that Rep. Akland’s choice is pro-life. However, how does one reconcile believing in not killing early human life, but think it's OK to endanger human lives not in the womb? Wearing a mask helps decrease the spread of this virus. This virus has killed approximately 361,000 people in the United States.
We fully trust our representative realizes that there are many serious issues we have as result of this pandemic: getting our economy back up and running, helping families and businesses who have been devastated by this pandemic, getting children back in school full time, getting to physically be with our families safely, and helping people heal who have very real mental health issues that have been exacerbated by the quarantines. Slowing down the spread of this virus helps us get to a place where we can more successfully work on these issues. The disruptions of the pandemic are not allowing us to do this work completely or sometimes at all.
In closing and summary, we should be able to expect our lawfully elected officials to follow science and wear masks. This includes Representative Akland.
Beth Kallaus
Mary Hildebrandt
St. Peter