On the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 15, during a special meeting, the St. Peter School Board approved changes to the district's COVID mitigation strategies, which went into place Wednesday, Feb. 16. The following protocols were approved:
Recommended (instead of required) masking for all pre-k-12 students and staff (Hoffmann Learning Center to follow Leo A Hoffmann guidance). Required masking continues on all school buses (federal mandate). Required masking in the health offices.
KN-95 masks are available upon request in the health offices. COVID-19 test kits continue to be available upon request.
Families will be notified of classroom exposures, and quarantines will be recommended but not required. Students and staff with positive cases continue with current practices of isolation (minimum five days or until symptoms improve).
COVID data will continue to be monitored, and adjustments will be recommended to mitigation strategies accordingly.
These changes provide each family with the flexibility to do what they believe is the best for their health and safety. Please discuss these changes with your students and plan accordingly. Thank you for your continued understanding, as we prepare to move forward.
Bill Gronseth is the superintendent for St. Peter Public Schools.