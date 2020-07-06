“What the world needs now is love, sweet love, it’s the only thing that there’s too little of … no, not just for some but for everyone.” Thus roll the lyrics of a song of the 1960s released by Jackie DeShannon in her album: “This is Jackie DeShannon.”
To paraphrase the tune: “What the world needs now is more swallows.” Most everyone can recognize that swift bird of summer flight, but behind the name ‘swallow,’ one finds many characteristics given to the bird. From a number of resources come the terms peace, joy, love, loyalty, hope and healing, all of which are adjectives we’d like to emulate during these stress-filled days.
Few if any of our area populace, unless you have the good fortune of being a birder, recognize the swiftly flying bird above and around area cities, bridges and countrysides. At this very writing, Fourth of July weekend, cliff swallows abound as they pursue small insects of many genera. Under the bridge decks and clinging to bridge abutments are hundreds if not thousands of cliff swallow dwellings.
Oh, yes, there are barn, tree and bank swallows about, but it is the cliff swallow that is feeding its young ‘neath St. Peter’s State Highway 22 bridge; LeSueur/Minnesota River 93 and 169; Minnesota River/Highway 19 bridges at Henderson; plus many smaller bridges intersecting country roads. A prodigious number of mud nests (colonies) may be found under each of the larger bridges, over a thousand mud dwellings under the LeSueur/MN River 169 bridge.
Nesting behavior differentiates the cliff swallows from other of their species. In early June, cliff swallows were observed dropping down onto wet riverbanks to gather beakful after beakful of mud to construct their intricate gourd-shaped adobe dwellings on the underside of bridge decks.
Yes, trucks, autos and all manner of traffic use the upper decking as they carry about business and pleasure, but underneath that steady stream of humankind rest the unique nests. Side by side, with little space between each, the sociable birds lay two to five eggs, sometimes raising young twice per summer.
Upon hatching, should there be an electrical line or horizontal cable nearby, one will observe families and friends preening while gathering to chat, gossip and compare notes as to where the juiciest insectivore swarms may be gathered. Easy to recognize while sitting, one looks for a square-tailed bird with a pale, pumpkin-colored rump and dark upperparts.
The young gather in groups called creches, and we are told that the parents can recognize their own nestlings by the sound of their voices. We’ve never tested that theory due to our dim hearing, but Cornell’s Birding Academy claim it as a fact, and we trust Cornells’ tremendous research faculty.
Why does there have to be a ‘spoiler’ in a story?
A major enemy of the cliff swallow is the person/persons who destroy the mud nests. When the stream beneath a cliff swallow colony dries up, access by humans occurs. The nests make easy targets for stone wielding nasties. Yes, there may be meanies about who aren’t aware of the meaning of ‘swallow,’ that is, loyalty, peace, joy and especially, healing. The best to you!