Democracy … You know this is one of the few places in the world where almost all the people plan for and can participate in determining their own leadership. Most of the time we think about this on the level of countries and national boundaries, but it also happens at our local level.
On Nov. 2, we have mayor and councilors to vote for. We have a local option sales tax for a fire station, which needs a yes or no vote. There are School Board candidates and a Revenue Authorization Referendum to vote on also.
The people that do the work to make sure your vote gets counted right and do so much more are our election judges.
The judges are our friends and neighbors. Maybe you work with them or share a pew with them at your place of worship. We see them at the ball game and the grocery store. They are us. When I see them at the polls, they make the judge thing look pretty easy. Maybe they hand you a ballot or help you register to vote, or even maybe ensure you are in the correct voting place. Maybe they will hand you a sanitized pen. They will have hand sanitizer available and will encourage social distancing, but what they do is so much more than that.
The average election judge must go through a number of hours of training and many have been doing this most important job for more than a couple years. They must know the rules. They must know the application of the rules. At times they must educate and deal with people who are struggling to get registered or get their vote cast. They need to know the process and how it all fits together. They are really the protectors of our right to vote. The protectors of what I would argue is the most important part of the democratic process. They are the stewards of democracy.
St. Peter enjoys a long history of excellent voter turnout, and voting on local leadership is as important as state and national leadership. These elected officials are the folks that make decisions related to how our roads are fixed, when a playground is built, who works at our fire station and Police Department, and what our taxes are. I believe local elections are just as important as the “bigger” ones, because they have a daily impact on our lives.
If you appreciate your right to vote, if you appreciate that your vote counts and gets counted, take a few moments to thank one of those election judges and please remember to vote on Nov. 2.