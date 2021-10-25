To the editor:
When I first learned that Shanon Nowell was running for mayor of St. Peter, I was excited and grateful that our community would have the opportunity to elect a smart, respectful servant leader. In her roles at Gustavus, her church, and on the City Council, Shanon has proven to be a fair, balanced contributor who brings out the best in others.
She has remained focused on progress and wants nothing more than to ensure our city is serving the needs of all its residents. She recognizes that in order St. Peter to grow as a city, people of varied backgrounds and opinions must collaborate to find the best path forward.
Shanon loves our town of St. Peter. She’s enthusiastic about its businesses, parks, and services. She seeks to become mayor, not because she wants to be in charge, but because she wants to use her talents to serve and build our community and to encourage others to serve and build our community as well. She will bring people together to work for the growth of our city, and we will all be better for it. I encourage all voters to take advantage of the opportunity that is before us and elect Shanon Nowell on November 2.
Julie Gassman
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.