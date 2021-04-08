To the editor:
The Herald several weeks ago had an article about how the City of St. Peter’s energy efficiency program has reduced carbon emissions and is saving the city money on energy costs. That’s good news.
There are other ways to save even more energy. The gazebo in Minnesota Square Park has lights on during the day. That seems unnecessary. The lights in the park by the Community Center are tremendously bright. A number of those could be turned off and people could see well enough to walk through the park.
Light pollution is also detrimental to birds, bats and insects.
Joseph Metzen
St. Peter