To the editor:
Residents of the 1st Congressional District, you need to know we have another choice for our U.S. Representative — Ralph Kaehler. Ralph was not chosen by Washington to represent us. He was born and raised here, and lives on his family’s 5th Generation farm in Saint Charles.
His family also owns one of the fastest growing solar companies in Minnesota. My family and his have worked together for many years – both in the cattle business and solar.
He will represent all of us, no matter which party you follow. We owe it to ourselves to get a representative from Minnesota, for Minnesota. You can learn more about him at: www.KaehlerForCongress.com.
Brian Vetter
Kasota