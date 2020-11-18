For the St. Peter School District, Nov. 16 was the first day in the distance learning model.
Parents and families, as you have received information, I am sure that you have noticed that it is much different from last spring. While we have been working to develop a meaningful engaging model, we look forward to the day we will be able to bring all of our students back to school.
We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID in our community on an ongoing basis. While we have stated that January 4th is our estimated return date, if we are able to bring students back safely before that date, we certainly will. Conversely, if the COVID numbers remain high, the date may be extended.
On Tuesday of this week, there was a COVID testing site available at the Community Center in St. Peter. We encourage everyone to take opportunities to get tested going forward, so we can identify positive cases and slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.
Current data for our community indicate that numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace. A COVID dashboard has been added to our St. Peter Public Schools website page.
In Nicollet County the official 14-day rate per 10,000 residents is 47.95. The current unofficial rate is 75.78. The current rate for all zip codes served by St Peter Schools is 113.8.
As of today, among students and staff, there are 12 positive cases and 145 in quarantine.
Please be diligent in your efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by masking in public, washing your hands, and avoiding social gatherings. And, as always, thank you for being part of the Saints nation, where we are Saints strong and everyone belongs.