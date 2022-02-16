You probably heard that Minnesota has a $7.7 billion budget surplus. Like me, most Minnesota lawmakers have heard plenty from our constituents about what to do with that surplus.
But first, let’s be clear how it came about: businesses and individuals reported record high incomes; our state had higher tax collections; there were no significant changes in tax rates over the last decade.
We also saw robust consumer spending at record rates, leading to sales tax revenue also being a record (We had small decreases in spending, primarily in education). Of course, some Minnesotans did better than others, and some businesses were more profitable than others. Many struggled during the pandemic. The result was that after our state approved a $52 billion two-year balanced budget in 2021, it now expects to receive about $59 billion in revenue. Thus, a surplus.
Almost all people and businesses I’ve heard from want us to give some or all of it back. I agree. Now we must decide how best to do that. Proposals vary from individual direct rebates, tax cuts, unemployment insurance help for our businesses, frontline worker pay bonuses or permanent tax cuts.
As we decide, it is important to consider first what is possible with the money, then what our priorities should be.
Of the $7.7 billion, about half of it is “one-time” revenue, meaning our budget experts don’t expect to see this revenue in future years. The federal government also pumped significant amounts of taxpayer money into our economy to keep people working and ensure that those who lost their jobs during the pandemic could get through the crisis. That one-time money won't be expected in future years.
With Minnesotans facing rising costs and difficulties as the pandemic continues, we should invest the one-time spending on working families and those hit hardest. Some things I would support include: the issuance of tax rebates to individuals, which the Governor had included in his proposed surplus budget too.
We could also look at things like expanding frontline worker pay — not only in eligibility but the amount. Some recent proposals by the House DFL include sending $1500 to over 667,000 Minnesota frontline workers, who went to work in the darkest days of the pandemic when many Minnesotans could shelter and work at home. These workers kept our economy open, risking their own and their family’s health. There is bipartisan agreement that we need to give them more than just a “thank you,” and the frontline worker bonuses would do that.
Some other options we have heard include paying for a paid care and family leave program, housing assistance, or putting money into helping our hard-hit childcare providers, whose efforts have allowed families to return to work and helped many businesses to keep operating.
Bottom line for me: we should give at least the one-time money, about half the surplus, back to the people. I am looking forward to more discussions as the session moves on, but what’s most clear to me, is that now is the time to reinvest in Minnesota, workers, families and those who need it.