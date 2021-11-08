To the editor:
For years we have heard the mantra of the abortion industry and of those choosing to end the life of their unborn child: “It is my body thus my choice.”
Now the federal government has mandated that all health care workers be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccination. Health care workers are leaving their jobs rather than be part of an experiment involving injections with a product on the market just a year. No studies have been done to determine the long term effects of this injection. Even those non-health care workers who have tested positive and experienced the illness are to be vaccinated or lose their employment.
In my large family, some have opted to receive the vaccination. Others, because of religious reasons or because of the uncertainty of the long-term effects of the injection, opted not to participate. But it was their choice.
A granddaughter, who, as a single mother, went to school to become an RN. Then, while working full-time, obtained a master’s degree. She became a public health nurse who is wonderful at what she does. A caring knowledgeable compassionate competent nurse who truly has a calling to the field.
Now, she will be forced to walk away from years of schooling and her vocation or be vaccinated.
How can the federal government mandate unwilling participation in an experiment? Yes the Germans did during World War II, the horror of the Tuskegee experiment on African American prisoners in our country in 1932, but didn’t we learn anything from that?
The last 2 years have eroded choices and freedoms from our daily lives.
Even though we have been given by our Constitution the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
It is time to wake up Americans before it is too late.
Joan Soderlund
St. Peter