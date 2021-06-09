We’re full steam ahead with the Chamber Golf Outing, Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, and Vaccination Incentive Program.
The Chamber Golf Outing is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and you can still sign up by calling Ed at the Chamber.
Disclosure: It’s more fun if you aren’t as good as current professional leaders Yuka Saso and Dustin Johnson. This outing is a best ball, so on your team of four, one golfer is typically the designated carrier and the other three can laugh and go through the motions. Connecting, checking out the swag bags, and winning a prize or two makes the day pleasantly memorable.
The annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration will feature three marching bands in the parade at 10 a.m., grilled chicken at the Picnic in the Park from noon to 4 p.m. and a colorful sky of fireworks at 10 p.m.
Heck, let’s steal the governor’s phrase from May and call it the “Very Normal-Looking Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park.” We’re anticipating thousands of revelers lining the parade route as the Color Guard leads the way for the Shriners groups, Schell’s Hobo Band and stream of organizations’ floats.
The band Gold Star will headline the Picnic in the Park, while folks can enjoy chicken, grilled hot dogs and brats from Habitat for Humanity, delights from El Tacazo, hamburgers and onion rings from B Concessions, and shakes from S&L. Watch for other surprises to pop up. Would you be shocked if a hula-hoop contest precipitated?
What’s up with the Vaccination Incentive Program, you might ask.
Well, as many know, the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Tourism and Visitors Bureau office operate in the same building at 101 S. Front St. Leaders in Tourism said, "Hey, let’s do what the state is doing with incentivizing the unvaccinated to get jabbed ahead of Fourth of July."
The Tourism Board is offering $50 in Chamber Bucks to the first 60 people who get vaccinated between June 4 and June 30. The spirit of the program is to encourage safer gathering not just at festivals, but in businesses as well, to keep citizens and employees more protected.
Several we had talked to in late May just hadn’t gotten around to receiving vaccinations. They were still waiting their turns, or, due to their ages and no underlying health conditions, just not prioritizing shots. The idea of the program was to offer a little prize.
There are still plenty $50 Chamber Bucks packages up for grabs. Chamber Bucks can be spent at any Chamber-member business, like gift cards, and the Chamber office redeems them on a one-to-one basis by writing a reimbursement check.
Chamber leaders want St. Peter hoppin’ and happenin’, so there is much going on with events and programs to promote, connect and advocate for members and the business community.