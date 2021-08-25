Hear candidates discuss the issues! Submit your questions or bring them to the forums.
St. Peter Mayor and City Council, Tuesday, September 14, 7 p.m. at Performing Arts Center, St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave. St. Peter
St. Peter School Board, Thursday, September 23th, 7 pm, at Performing Arts Center, St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave. St. Peter
Hosted by the League of Women Voters – St. Peter Area, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Herald
Submit your questions to lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or spchamb@hickorytech.net
These forums are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and will be recorded and available for viewing later on the City of Saint Peter Public Access TV channel: City of Saint Peter, Minnesota, or at the League of Women Voters - St. Peter area website: www.lwvstpeter.org