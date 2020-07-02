Housing is one of the most important issues a City Council can discuss.
That may be especially true in St. Peter, and it has been a topic of discussion among the City Council for more than 20 years. The current and previous councils have considered the importance of housing of all types and price points and what value any type of housing can bring to a community.
They have reviewed studies from all kinds of sources, including ones you as taxpayers have paid for, looking for ways to improve affordability, increase economic development and even those that look at why housing impacts the number of students in our schools. What makes a project successful, what provides for equal access and how different types of housing interact and impact neighborhoods are also topics for discussion.
We are at a crossroad, of sorts, related to housing within our community. Inventory is low, sales are generally high and the city’s influence and participation on housing and development has been important. We don’t see many homes for sale, nor are there rental units readily available. So what do we do about this? What should we do? What can we do? In St. Peter, housing is economic development.
As we continue to examine this issue, there are a few questions that may be helpful:
• Does the city have a place in the St. Peter housing market, and if so, what is that place?
• If we look at the various sectors of the market and needs, where do we see the city having an effective impact?
• Are we purely a bystander, facilitator, producer (developer) or some mix of those, and what is that mix?
Maybe it all comes down to a discussion about potential future goals and the processes and resources that are available to reach those goals. What do you see? What do you think? Have you thought about the importance of housing in our community, including affordability, choice, growth and equity? It makes me wonder……