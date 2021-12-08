By working together, we can improve lives in our region.
A key issue across the region continues to be mental health. An issue before COVID, the needs are even greater now.
People of all ages are struggling, but especially children.
Therapists, clinical social workers and other providers are seeing increases in depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and harmful behaviors. Waiting lists to receive care have increased by approximately 70 percent. Professionals are also seeing these issues in children much younger than before.
With overdose deaths reaching an all-time high, Greater Mankato Area United Way is convening community organizations to develop strategies around sharing resources in the community, building awareness of the issue, and reducing stigmas that prevent people from accessing help. If you, a family member or someone you know needs help, Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration has a national hotline and helpful resources at SAMHSA.com.
Each of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 59 programs touches on mental health, from infants to adults. These programs are filling a need, whether hunger, housing, youth development and so much more — all aspects that assist in keeping us mentally healthy.
Our partner programs could not do the important work of prevention and intervention without your funding and support through United Way.
For instance, First Steps provides expecting mothers with referrals to community resources to promote healthy birth outcomes. Beyond Brink addresses substance abuse recovery, giving people a second chance and hope. ARC helps individuals with disabilities learn self-advocacy skills and participate in activities. Lutheran Social Services focuses on sex trafficking prevention through their “Not a Number” curriculum taught to junior high and high school students.
There are many more examples of what your donation to Greater Mankato Area United Way makes possible. We are able to do the things we do because of you.
As the end of 2021 approaches, we are grateful to community members, businesses, partner agencies, in-kind donors, sponsors, board members and other supporters who are helping improve more than 51,000 lives annually.
Currently our Greater Mankato Area United Way fundraising campaign is at 86 percent of our $2,060,000 goal.
An anonymous donor has stepped forward to offer a matching gift of up to $35,000 on any new and increased donations through December 20, 2021. This is a fantastic opportunity to double the impact of your gift. You can donate online at MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate. You can also call our office at 507-345-4551 or send a check to Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. 2nd St. #190, Mankato, MN 56001.
There are many other ways to help, including volunteering or holding a workplace rally for employees. Feel free to contact Greater Mankato Area United Way to learn more about the current needs and how to get involved.