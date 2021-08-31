Like many of you, my summer has been a whirlwind.
I have thoroughly enjoyed spending the interim connecting with our community. From board and council meetings to presenting the Farm Family of the Year award to the Strucks of Nicollet County, I love spending more time with my neighbors in District 19A. Mingling with constituents at various community events, like the 150th celebration of the Nicollet County Fair, are great opportunities for us to get to know each other better.
One of the biggest wins for our community that I discuss in my various meetings is the inclusion of the St. Peter local sales tax option during special session. The sales tax increase (if passed by St. Peter voters in this November election) will be used solely to fund the construction of a new fire station.
Our fire department is in great need of a new fire station, and I am proud to always support first responders in our community. This measure has been in the works for years, but I made it a priority and set a goal to make this my first legislative accomplishment. My work behind the scenes with my House and Senate colleagues ensured its inclusion in the omnibus tax bill.
I was disappointed, however, that the larger taxes omnibus bill did not reflect the needs and values of our community. Despite the sales tax option’s inclusion in the omnibus bill, I could not vote for a bill that had so many other problems. A ‘No’ vote on the omnibus bill was easier to make with the knowledge that the bill would indeed pass and my work on the St. Peter local sales tax option to fund the new fire station would ultimately succeed. I will always support our fire department and first responders to ensure they have the resources they need to keep our community safe.
As the summer draws to a close, our students and families are getting ready for another school year. I was proud to vote for the education omnibus bill — a historic spending increase of 4.45% over the next two years in Minnesota students. We must ensure that our students stay in the classroom this year so they can focus on recovering from lost learning. No one knows what our students need more than parents and our local schools. As an advocate for local control, there is no need for state pressure or new mandates from the Minnesota Department of Education.
I hope you all are able to savor the last days of summer with your friends and family. Best wishes to all students as they head back to school.