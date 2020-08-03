To the editor:
Last week it was announced that Congressman Hagedorn put together two bills to mitigate the recent losses for independent pork providers. This is a huge step forward and will greatly assist livestock farmers, especially hog operators.
The first bill is associated with the loss of euthanizing hogs. The Congressman’s bill would instruct the Department of Agriculture to use $1.2 billion of the funds of the Commodity Credit Corporation to provide emergency relief to swine producers to aid in the reduction of intentional depopulation losses of swine due to the closure or the reduction in processing capacity of a processing plant related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We know many friends in southern Minnesota who had to make the heart-breaking decision to euthanize livestock that will find some relief with this legislation. The second bill would help domestic pork producers supplement the cost of selling into a depressed market. It’s reassuring to know that Congressman Hagedorn has truly made an effort to listen to his constituents across the district who have been affected by the coronavirus, and has brought meaningful solutions to Washington in the form of legislation.
There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted farmers and small-businesses in southern Minnesota. Our Congressman has been working hard in Washington to make sure these bills are included in the next coronavirus relief package. I’m happy to have voted for him in 2018, and look forward to supporting him again in November’s election so that he is able to continue his good work on behalf of our district.
Al DeKruif, retired senator
Rural Le Sueur County near Madison Lake