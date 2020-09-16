To the editor:
Law enforcement urges your vote for Frentz, Akland, Draheim, and Pfarr on Nov. 3.
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Sen. Nick Frentz, Susie Akland for House, Sen. Rich Draheim, and Brian Pfarr for House in the general election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them, because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
All are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Sen. Frentz, Sen. Draheim, Akland, and Pfarr in the general election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director, Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association
This letter is a paid political endorsement.