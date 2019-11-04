Letter to editor:
It is my pleasure to share my thoughts about Shanon Nowell who is running for the City Council Ward 1 special election. I have known Shanon for the past 12 years and I am lucky to call her one of my colleagues and mentors at Gustavus Adolphus College. Whenever I work with Shanon as our paths cross at Gustavus, I am consistently impressed with her ability to direct and lead, her organizational skills, attention to detail, and thorough understanding of the subject matter. Shanon can always be counted on to do the necessary research required to be a productive member of any team and/or allow her to lead initiatives and manage projects. Through her work at Gustavus Adolphus College, Shanon has also seen the benefits of working for a mission driven organization and has valuable experience in developing and implementing strategic initiatives.
In addition to working with Shanon at Gustavus, I have the pleasure of seeing her leadership take form through her roles on the Church Council at First Lutheran Church. Shanon’s compassion, friendly demeanor, willingness and desire to serve, and to embrace diversity, make her extremely approachable and welcoming to all members of our congregation. Through her service at First Lutheran or past service at the Creative Play Place or the Library board, it is clear Shanon truly cares about St Peter and all who reside here.
Shanon’s commitment to St Peter can also be seen by her enthusiastic patronage at so many St Peter establishments and events. From spending time at the library to running laps at the community center; from attending the Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration to belting out lyrics from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat at the local pub, or jamming out in Minnesota Square Park at Rock Bend Folk Festival and Blues Fest. You would be hard-pressed to find an event in town that Shanon hasn’t attended. Shanon cares about the success of St Peter because it truly is home for her and her family and she feels a personal responsibility to see her town and neighbors be protected, taken care of, and successful.
I will be proudly casting my vote for Shanon Nowell for the City Council Ward 1 special election on November 5th. Please vote to give Shanon the opportunity to serve the St Peter community as your Ward 1 City Council Representative.
Sincerely,
Brianne Twaddle
St. Peter