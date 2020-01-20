Hello everyone, so how did recycling your holidays go? Did you remember to reduce and reuse before you recycled? Did you remember to dispose of your old Christmas lights at your city office? Did you remember to remove the styrofoam and plastic film before you recycled your cardboard boxes? How many took me up on a zero waste challenge for your new year’s resolution?
I’m looking forward to recycling better with all of you in 2020, so let’s get started.
First, if you were fortunate enough to get a new TV, appliance or computer for Christmas, you’re in luck — all Tri-County residents can recycle their old ones for only $5 per item. Look for our coupon in your local newspapers or on your city or county Facebook page or contact me — locations and hours are on the coupon.
Also, Le Sueur and Nicollet County residents can now dispose of their household hazardous waste during winter hours. Residents must first call 507-304-4381 for an appointment at the Blue Earth County Hazardous waste facility located at 651 Summit Avenue in Mankato. We really appreciate Blue Earth County staff for this opportunity. Sibley County residents can dispose of materials year round at the McLeod or Scott County facilities; hours and locations can be found on the web or contact me.
OK, back to recycling. Nicollet County residents may have noticed some changes with our rural recycling program (Le Sueur County folks will also see some positive changes soon). Both the west and east end of Nicollet County noticed a change in the recycling container. Don’t let the change throw you off — we still need you to put the same good recycling materials in them.
So let’s cover some “recycling etiquette” at this time. First, please remove the Styrofoam or plastic film in your cardboard box — both Styrofoam and plastic film go in the garbage and are not recyclable. Recycling Dos and Don’ts are on a sign sticker on the recycling container, so please take some time to read and review the rules.
Second, please break your boxes down and save room for the next person in line. I know some of these boxes are Very robust or are taped to death so get creative how you can get that box to collapse.
Third, if the recycling container is full, please bring your materials back home with you and wait for the containers to be emptied. I know that is not fun, but neither is chasing all that stuff around the parking lots and other properties after the wind gets a hold of it. I have made a suggestion to Amazon, and I’ll let you know if they ever get back to me, but I have recommended that, since they give free shipping to your home, they can also give you a box to put your box, Styrofoam and film in, and send it back to them —haha, that will fix everything — but actually they could just give you a free shipping return label and you can send the empty box back with the packaging material and all of it can be reused again.
I know there is a problem with that idea, but I’m just trying to shift the costs of recycling back to them. Yes, we are seeing the Amazon effect, so let’s put some recycling etiquette into practice.
Sibley County folks already have these containers at two locations, and we hope to add another in the spring. Le Sueur County rural township folks currently have a recycling location 4 miles South of Le Sueur off of County Road 36 at the Waste Management facility, in Waterville at the township facility, and we will be adding 24/7 locations in Le Center and Cleveland.
The same rules and recycling etiquette apply at these sites — no plastic bags, batteries, needles, shredded paper, electric chords, and no illegal dumping. Enforcement is coming just like your tax due date.
We have lots to cover in 2020, from micro plastics to illegal dumping, so please stick with us, check us out on Facebook or call anytime at 507-381-9196 to stay informed and up to date.