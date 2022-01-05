The new year at City Hall always starts out pretty fast and some of the first items the council considers relate to regular business and organizational activities when, at the first regular council meeting each January, the council is asked to consider several annual designations, appointments and rules as part of the consent agenda. Some of those include:
· The appointment of a councilmember as mayor pro tem.
· Designation of the official newspaper of the city. Statute requires the “official newspaper” to be one of general circulation that is published in Nicollet County, and for us it’s the St. Peter Herald.
· Designation of Pioneer Bank, First National Bank, Citizens Community Bank and Hometown Bank as official depositories of the city.
· Adoption of the rules of operation for the City Council.
· Payment of bills from the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.
· Designating councilmember liaison and committee assignments and making appointments to the council’s advisory board.
One for the most important rules on a pretty long list of important rules is the process for you, members of the community, to speak to the council at meetings. Compared to other communities, St. Peter has long had a tradition of providing great opportunity for public comment on both agenda items and non-agenda items of general concern.
Those that wish to participate at the meeting have the ability to speak for five minutes. Speakers are asked to provide their name and address, so that staff or the council can get in touch again if necessary, as they aren’t always able to immediately address the concerns raised.
While the council may not always be able to take immediate action, they are always happy to learn more about how residents believe we can make our community better.
There are lots of other ways to communicate with the council, too. Each member has an email and both that email and their mailing address and phone numbers are available on the city’s website at saintpetermn.gov/337/City-Council.
You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to the city’s weekly newsletter, the Hot Sheet (email barbaral@saintpetermn.gov for a subscription) or viewing the Hot Sheet on the website; watching the city’s YouTube channel; or checking out the actual City Council packets, which are also included on the website.
As the new council jumps into the new year, I encourage residents to use any of these avenues to know what the council is working on or give me a call at 507-934-0663. All the best to you in 2022!