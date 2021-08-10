This might just be the nudge that makes the difference.
The St. Peter Tourism Bureau is offering $60 in Chamber Bucks to the unvaccinated for getting vaccinated.
All they need to do is bring their proof of vaccination card into the Chamber office at 101 S. Front St. They are eligible if receiving their poke any time after Aug. 1.
Why would the Tourism Bureau offer this incentive? Easy. The higher the percentage of vaccinated, the safer St. Peter is to live, work and visit. The first round of the program ran in June to encourage getting vaccinated ahead of the local July 4 celebration.
The spirit of the program is the nudge — the local incentive, coupled with the state incentive of $100, as well, if the participants want to go that direction.
We have 50 of these packages to give away, and as of Tuesday of this week, we have handed out about half.
This is what has been the most fun: soft, gentle conversations with those who waited to get vaccinated. There are kind, considerate ways to ask, “why?”
One guy said he has underlying lung problems. He understandably wanted to wait to make sure the lung healthy population of vaccinated weren’t inflicted with any negative effects they could fight off, but he might not be able to.
A couple said they just haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated. They maybe should have sooner, but as long as they haven’t gotten sick, and were avoiding many public interactions and wanting all who were more at risk than them to be in line ahead of them.
Social media would have you believe there are two types of people: the vaccinated and the anti-vaxxers. Simply put, this is not who were seeing at the Chamber office. It’s people citing legitimate reasonings for waiting.
We don’t care where people get vaccinated. If anyone is searching for a place, they can telephone us at 934-3400.
This Chamber Bucks program is open to all ages from anywhere, so we’ve seen a good cross section of the population.
Chamber Bucks can be spent at any of the 240 Chamber member businesses and organizations. We at the Chamber office cheerfully redeem them by writing a check and even delivering it within an hour or so to their business.
If you are on the fence with getting vaccinated, the Tourism Bureau highly recommends it by offering this incentive. It’s easy to participant, and perhaps most importantly, without judgement.