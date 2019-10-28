To editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Keri Johnson for the St. Peter City Council in Ward 1 (4 year term).
My relationship with Keri is both professional and personal. She has worked as the Personnel Administrator at the St. Peter Food Co-op for over four years. In that time, I’ve gotten to know her well and admire her work for the Co-op and in the community.
Keri has transformed our work environment, and she has done this through a variety of strengths that she brings to the table. Her ability to listen is absolutely admirable, which in this day and age is an undervalued asset.
Keri has instigated a lot of change at the Co-op and watching her approach has been most rewarding. There is a great deal of attention to detail, as well as lot of strategic thinking. She has a wonderful ability to present new ideas, explain reasons for change and get everyone on board.
She is most happy and fulfilled when she is engaged and connected. This is true at the Co-op, but she has participated in a lot of community building outside of her job. She is constantly striving to make a difference.
Her quest for knowledge is ongoing. She is constantly keeping up with changes in her job at the Co-op, but also reaches out to others in our sector for ideas. Likewise, her expertise is sought after, due to the respect she has earned.
As for the Co-op, the results are in and she has made a difference. This was done through perseverance, strong strategic thinking, leadership, dedication and a great ability to work with people. I think all these attributes translates very well for a good, solid council person and I highly recommend you consider her for your vote on November 5th.
Sincerely,
Margo O'Brien
St. Peter Food Co-op, General Manager