We want you to know more about what’s going on with your city and our local government. So rather than droning on about all the ways we try to put information out, let’s keep it short and sweet. Here are eight pretty easy ways to get information.
Hot Sheet – Each week (Wednesdays mostly), the city sends out a weekly newsletter via email to anyone who wishes to subscribe. The Hot Sheet is also included on the city’s website for those who wish to view it there. The newsletter includes updates on action taken by the city Council, job openings, a calendar of upcoming meetings, and information on timely topics affecting our residents. If you would like a subscription, email barbaral@saintpetermn.gov.
Facebook — Find us at facebook.com/CityofSaintPeter. Not only is there a City of Saint Peter Facebook page, but there is a separate one for the Public Library.
Twitter — Our handle is @CityofStPeter. Twitter is a slowly growing avenue for us to communicate with residents. If you haven’t followed us on Twitter yet, you might be surprised by what you see us Tweet.
YouTube channel – Search “City of Saint Peter, Minnesota” on youtube.com. Yes, the city has our own YouTube channel. City Council and advisory board meetings are included on the channel, as well as School Board and even Nicollet County Board of Commissioners meetings.
Public Access channels 7 and 8 – Channel 8 is a revolving bulletin board of community and city notices. Channel 7 is community programming and rebroadcast of City Council meetings and even local church services.
Utility bill flyers – Each month, the approximately 3,400 utility bills that are mailed out include a flyer with community and city information.
City website – saintpetermn.gov. Our website has a plethora of information about everything city related and emails for each department if you prefer to communicate with us via email. If you’re looking for info on parks, snow removal, elections, or schedules for a city meeting, the website has it all and more.
And there is always the phone. You can contact each department directly at:
Finance Department (utility accounts) 934-0664; Building Department (building permits) 934-0662; Community Development Dept. (business licenses/more) 934-0661; City Administrator’s Office 934-0663; Public Works Department 934-0670; Recreation/Leisure Services Dept. 934-0667; Public Library 934-7420; Minnesota River Valley Transit 888-880-4696; Police (non-emergency) 931-1550.
Whatever method you choose, please let me know if you have other ideas about how we can help you know more about your city. Will you try one? Will you try all eight? Or will you find the one or two that work best for you? It makes me wonder …