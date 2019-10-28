To editor:
I endorse Tracy Stuewe for school board. I appreciate Tracy's knowledge of special education issues and the dedication she has shown to it through her involvement on local and state levels. I also am thankful for her constant efforts to improve communication between the schools and families.
Lastly, I respect Tracy's commitment and dedication to doing the best for her own kids and I believe she will bring that same determination to serving all kids through the school board. I look forward to having her voice represent the families of St Peter. Vote with me for Tracy Stuewe for the Saint Peter school board.
April Malphurs
St. Peter