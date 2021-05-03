The last month has been a blur as the House met for long floor sessions to discuss the omnibus budget bills. Most days we worked until late into the night, debating the best way to move our state forward. As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, my priorities are standing up for those who struggled the most during the past year: small businesses and families.
I was so disappointed that the taxes omnibus bill that passed the House did not fully protect small businesses. Under the current plan, exemption for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans would be capped at $350,000. This means that many businesses will still be taxed on their forgiven PPP loans.
PPP loans must be fully protected. Our small businesses used these funds to pay their workers and keep their doors open during an extraordinary year. Minnesota has a $4 billion budget surplus. There is no reason to hold relief hostage for businesses.
With billions in the state coffers, there is also no need to raise taxes. The tax bill, however, would give Minnesota the 2nd highest income tax rate in the country. We cannot afford to make our state a more expensive place to live and work, especially as we begin our economic recovery from COVID.
Another bill that concerned me was the public safety and judiciary omnibus bill. The bill was counter to public safety and hostile to law enforcement. It rewrote statutes to divert some violent criminals from prison and reduce sentences and incarceration lengths, even for some heinous crimes. Furthermore, it allowed a governing body that oversees a law enforcement agency to create a citizen oversight council. This council could have broad powers over the agency and its peace officers with no requirement that members have adequate knowledge of law enforcement procedures.
Throughout the month of April, there were many National Guardsmen and women stationed at the Capitol. I spoke with many of them, and I was constantly struck by their selflessness and deep desire to serve their communities. We must lift up law enforcement personnel and make sure they have the resources they need to keep our state safe.
I am happy to report that the local option sales tax to help cover the cost of the new St. Peter fire hall was included in the commerce omnibus bill. This is a big win for our community and will allow the citizens of St. Peter to decide on building a new fire station.
As the legislative session comes to a close, the House and Senate will be working together to pass a bipartisan budget that puts Minnesota’s families and small businesses first. I look forward to standing up for our community and being your voice in St. Paul throughout this process.